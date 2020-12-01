Indrajit Lankesh directorial Shakeela to release on Dec 25

Richa Chadha-starrer Shakeela is all set to hit the theatres next month. The film, which will be released in Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Hindi will hit the theatres on December 25. The film, which is being helmed by Indrajit Lankesh, features Richa in playing the titular role, based on Shakeela’s life. The film also stars Pankaj Tripathi and Malayalam Rajeeva Pillai. Makers of the film released a poster of the film recently, with Richa draped in a sari and pink glasses and a gun in hand. The poster has generated a lot of buzz and movie buffs are looking forward to the film’s release.

Born in a conservative Muslim family, Shakeela began her career at the age of 16. Having worked in about 250 films, she emerged as an adult star who ruled the South film industries in the late 1990s and early 2000s. The film chronicles the life of Shakeela through the late 90s and 2000s which were full of ups and downs. The film will look at the actress’s life beyond her popularity and will shed life at her family background, career and more.