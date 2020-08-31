Indrajit Lankesh attends CCB questioning, reveals details about drug addict actors

Filmmaker Indrajit Lankesh voiced his concerns over the increased drug and substance abuse in Sandalwood. Last week, following a big drug raid and the report from the Narcotics Control Bureau that Kannada actors and musicians’ names were involved, the industry was being spoken about in terms of the ample drug consumption. It was then that Indrajit stated that there is a gang that indulges in drug abuse, but it is wrong to defame the entire industry.

The filmmaker also offered to help with names and evidence, if the investigative officers wanted. He was summoned for the same today. Indrajit met the investigative officers at the CCB in Bengaluru today for over four hours, where he had a long chat about what he has observed this far in the industry and also said that he has submitted evidences that reveal details about the actors and actresses and their illegal habits which he had named over the past few days.

Talking to the media present outside the office, he said, “I have handed over all the names. I want the ones who indulge in abuse to be reprimanded. I am ashamed to say that some of the new and young actors come across as the brand ambassadors for drug abuse. I am worried they will have an ill-effect on children. I have given the names to the investigative team, with more evidences on what all they do. I don’t want to divulge anything more as it might hamper the investigation process. There are 10-15 actors and I have shared the names. I have also given the officers details about their usual hangouts. I am hopeful that they will find them. I have also given a lot videos and pictures to them. It has a lot of proof for their current investigations.”

He further added that the CCB officials have been very satisfied with the investigation. “They felt both happy and shocked the leads that I have shared. The information will be helpful. The investigative officers will soon reveal names with the proof and details. As you can see, I have spent hours in the office, there were a lot of names and details exchanged,” he added.

When quizzed whether he wants protection from the police, he said, “I have not asked for protection and do not require it either for newbies who have just entered the industry.” He also said he has got a lot of appreciation for his speaking up. “A lot of film industry insiders and politicians have supported and thanked me for speaking up. I also thank the common people who have supported me,” he said on a parting note.

Last week, there was a big drug raid where the kingpin, a lady named Anikha D, was arrested and the evidences thereafter showed calls and messaged to actors from the Kannada film industry. Incidentally, this also comes as a big revelation after the drug abuse allegations that have been made in Bollywood by Kangana Ranaut over the past week. The Queen actress has mentioned a top star wanted her behind bars as she was privy to information about the drugs being consumed by him and his gang in a television interview.