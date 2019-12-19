Indira Canteen renaming plan dropped: CM Yediyurappa

Facing flak from the Congress over renaming of Indira Canteens as Maharshi Valmiki Anna Kuteera, some BJP ministers now want them closed. Barely 24 hours after he announced that all 260 Indira Canteens outside Bengaluru would be renamed, Revenue Minister R Ashoka said they’re discussing if they should instead be shut down. “We’re getting complaints of irregularities and poor quality of food,” he told.

Ashoka changed tack after chief minister BS Yediyurappa said on Wednesday: “There is no proposal to change the name of Indira Canteens.”

Ashoka said the government has sought a report from BBMP and from deputy commissioners of districts where the canteens are operating. They’ve been asked to study the quality of food served and identify irregularities or misuse of subsidy, if any. “We’ll study their reports over the next two months. The decision to continue with them or not will be taken in January,” he said.

Meanwhile, tourism minister CT Ravi said the government should shut down all Indira canteens. “I urge the chief minister to take an early call since public money is going down the drain. They claim a subsidy by saying they serve 200 people but only 20 would have benefited,” he said.

He dismissed Congress allegations that the government was indulging in vendetta politics. Some other ministers from Bengaluru said any move to shut down the canteens would boomerang ahead of the BBMP mayoral polls. "We'll surely rename them but we'll try to find a neutral name acceptable to the common man," said a minister.

The Congress continued its tirade on the renaming proposal. “It’s shameful of the BJP to play petty politics over the poor man’s food. We’ll launch a protest if the government closes the canteens,” said KPCC working president Eshwar Khandre.