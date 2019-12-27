Indian armed forces are extremely secular says Bipin Rawat

General Rawat said that the Army Headquarters had created a human rights cell in 1993, which now is being upgraded to the level of a Directorate to be headed by an Additional Director General. “This will also have police personnel to address the complaints of human rights violations against the armed forces and facilitate related enquiries,” he said.

General Rawat said that a new initiative has been taken in October this year by recruiting women Jawans in Military Police Force. He said that the Army takes along with it several police personnel in search operations, but keeping in view the concerns of women during such operations, the army has now decided to deploy its lady Jawans of its Military Police Force also.

He said that keeping in view the provisions of human rights laws and importance of the protection of human rights, now a court of inquiry is being held after every anti- insurgency operation and all records are maintained related to such operations.

Referring to the Armed Force Special Powers Act, AFSPA, the Army Chief said that the Act gives almost the same powers to the Army, which are also exercised by the Police and the CRPF in connection with search and inquiry operations.

However, over the years the army itself has diluted its application in its own way under the ten commandments issued by the Chief of Army Staff, which are to be strictly adhered to by every soldier, and particularly those deployed for operations in anti- insurgency areas.

“The Supreme Court guidelines on this are also being strictly followed by soldiers, who are all given special training before their deployment in counter insurgency and counter terrorism operations,” he stressed.