India vs Sri Lanka full schedule

It is going to be a crucial year for Team India as they will be on the road for most parts of 2020, taking on the big names in their own backyard. After an excellent 2019 season, Virat Kohli and his troops will be hopeful of similar level of performances when they lock horns against top Test sides of the world. India will be travelling to New Zealand, South Africa, England and Australia in 2020, not to forget the ICC T20 World Cup. But before they make their way to tough terrains around the globe, they welcome Sri Lanka in their first assignment of the year.

India and Sri Lanka are scheduled to play three T20Is in a short six-day series. The two teams have faced each other a lot in recent years and the Asian rivalry will be reignited when the Islanders reach Indian shores.

India vs Sri Lanka T20I schedule:

Jan 5: 1st T20I at Baraspara Stadium in Guwahati (7:00 PM)

Jan 7: 2nd T20I at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore (7:00 PM)

Jan 10: 3rd T20I at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune (7:00 PM)

India: Virat Kohli (c), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur, Manish Pandey, Washington Sundar, Sanju Samson.

Sri Lanka: Lasith Malinga (c), Dhanushka Gunathilaka, Avishka Fernando, Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Kusal Perera, Niroshan Dickwella, Dhananjaya De Silva, Isuru Udana, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Oshada Fernando, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lahiru Kumara, Kusal Mendis, Lakshan Sandakan, Kasun Rajitha