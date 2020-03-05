India reaches finals of ICC Women’s T20 World Cup for the first time

Sydney

India qualified for their maiden final at the Women’s T20 World Cup on Thursday after their semi-final against England got washed out without a ball being bowled at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

India made it through after entering the knockouts as the Group A toppers with four wins out of four games. England on the other hand, had a better net run-rate than India but the loss against South Africa in their opening game proved to be the decisive factor as they crashed out after having won three out of the four games in the group stage.

“Frustrating, didn’t want the World Cup to end this way but not much you can do about this. Would have been good to have a reserve day perhaps. That loss to South Africa cost us. Not really, we expected to reach the semi-finals and that we did. Undone by the weather,” England captain Heather Knight said after the game was called off.

“It is unfortunate not to get a game due to the weather. But that’s how the rules go. In future, it would be nice to have a reserve day. From day one, we knew that we have to win all the games because if in case we don’t get any play in the semifinals, it will be hard for us,” India captain Harmanpreet Kaur said.

“As an Indian, I am absolutely thrilled India has made it to the finals. But as a cricketer I feel for the English girls. I’d never want to find myself or my team in that situation. But the rules are such and it is what it is. Congratulations girls. This is big. #INDvENG #T20WC,” Mithali Raj tweeted.

India had defeated Australia, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and New Zealand in the group stage thanks to some excellent individual performances from opener Shafali Verma, and spinners Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gaekwad, Radha Yadav and Deepti Sharma.

They will now face the winners of the second semi-final between South Africa and Australia, which will be played at the same venue from 13.30 PM IST.

But rain is forecast throughout the day in Sydney where the second semi-final between South Africa and Australia is to be played from 7 PM local time.

With no reserve day scheduled, South Africa would go through to the final at the expense of the defending champions and hosts after winning Group B if the match was not completed.

That means the Women’s T20 World Cup will see two first-time finalists vie for a maiden world title in limited-overs cricket. The final takes place at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday with organizers hoping for a crowd in excess of 90,000.

“Congratulations to the Indian Women’s team on qualifying for the @T20WorldCup final. We are proud of you girls and wish you all the luck for the finals. @BCCIWomen,” Kohli tweeted.