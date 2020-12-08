India-origin man among first in world to get vaccinated against Covid

London

An 87-year-old Indian-origin man from the north east of England will become one of the first people in the world to get a vaccine against COVID-19 when he receives his Pfizer/BioNTech jab at a hospital in Newcastle on Tuesday.

Hari Shukla from Tyne and Wear said he feels it is his duty to receive his first of the two-dose vaccine, a moment UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson hailed as a “huge step forward” as Tuesday was dubbed “V-Day” or Vaccine Day in the UK.

“I’m so pleased we are hopefully coming towards the end of this pandemic and I am delighted to be doing my bit by having the vaccine, I feel it is my duty to do so and do whatever I can to help,” said Mr Shukla.

Mr Shukla was notified by the NHS based on the criteria set by the UK’s Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization as part of a phased rollout plan based on those at the highest risk of death from the deadly virus. People aged 80 and over, care home workers, as well as NHS workers who are at higher risk, will be first in line to receive the “life-saving jab”.

“We will look back on today, V-day, as a key moment in our fight back against this terrible disease, and I am proud our health services across the United Kingdom are about to embark on our largest ever vaccination programme,” said UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock.

Since the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine got the green light from the UK”s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) last week, the NHS said its workers have been working around the clock to manage the large-scale logistical challenge of deploying the vaccine.

The Pfizer/BionTech formula is an mRNA vaccine that uses a tiny fragment of genetic code from the pandemic virus to teach the body how to fight Covid-19 and build immunity. It is delivered in two doses of 21 days apart and, according to experts, it has shown a strong immunity response kicking in after seven days of the second dose.

NHS national medical director, Professor Stephen Powis, has warned that the rollout of a vaccine will be a “marathon”, not a sprint.

The Pfizer vaccine needs to be stored at -70C before being thawed out and can only be moved four times within that cold chain before being used. General Practitioners (GPs) and other primary care staff have also been put on standby to start delivering the jab on a phased basis.

Vaccination centers treating large numbers of patients in sporting venues and conference centers will subsequently start up when further supplies of vaccine come on stream, with a bulk of the rollout expected in the early part of the New Year.