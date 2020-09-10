INTERNATIONALTOP NEWS

India, Japan sign agreement on reciprocal provision of supplies, services between forces

IBC Office September 10, 2020
New Delhi

India and Japan have signed an agreement concerning the reciprocal provision of supplies and services between the armed forces of India and Self-Defense Forces of Japan.
The agreement was signed in New Delhi on Wednesday by Defence Secretary Dr Ajay Kumar and Japanese Ambassador to India Suzuki Satoshi, according to an official statement by the Defence Ministry on Thursday.
“The deal establishes the enabling framework for closer cooperation between the armed forces of India and Japan in the reciprocal provision of supplies and services while engaged in bilateral training activities, United Nations peacekeeping operations, humanitarian international relief and other mutually agreed activities,” it said.
It will also enhance the interoperability between the armed forces of both countries, thereby further increasing the bilateral defence engagements under the special strategic and global partnership between the two countries, the statement added.

