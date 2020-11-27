INDIATOP NEWS

India, France launch bilateral fast track mechanism in investments

IBC News Bureau November 27, 2020
Paris

India and France on Friday launched a bilateral fast track mechanism in investments.
Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri and French Minister Delegate for Foreign Trade and Economic Attractiveness Franck Riester also discussed ways to increase the trade and investment relations for the economic recovery after the coronavirus pandemic.
“Aatma Nirbhar Bharat and Economic Sovereignty: India and France engage through Joint Committee Meeting to accelerate trade and investment relations for economic recovery in the post-pandemic world,” Indian Embassy in France said.
It further said both sides launched a “Bilateral Fast track” mechanism in investments.
After the meeting, Puri said in a tweet, “Participated in a meaningful and engaging interaction on bilateral trade and economic issues between India and France with @franckriester, Minister of Foreign Trade, Govt of France at the 18th Session of IndiaFrance Joint Committee.”

IBC News Bureau

