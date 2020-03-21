India football skipper Sunil Chhetri picks the IPL franchise he would like to play for

New Delhi

India football team captain Sunil Chhetri is enjoying his self-isolation period pretty well. Like many famous personalities across the globe, Chhetri also started the ‘ask me anything’ session on his Twitter account with #AskChhetri.

During the interactive session on Twitter, Chhetri answered fans question with his own wit and humour. One cricket fan asked Chettri which he would like play for in the cash-rich Indian Premier League (IPL).

‘If you get a chance to play cricket in which IPL franchise would you like to play??? #AskChetri @chetrisunil11,’ A Twitter user asked India’s all-time leading goalscorer.

The India football captain picked his local team Royal Challengers Bangalore for that matter and give the reason that he is a ‘Bangalore boy’.

‘I’m a Bangalore boy. That should answer your question,’ Chhetri replied.

In a fun Question and Answer session on Twitter, Chhetri was asked: “Excluding football, what could you beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi at?”

The record Indian goal-scorer replied tongue in cheek: “I’m strictly assuming they’re really bad at this. I think I could beat both of them at it.”

Among all the active international footballers, Chhetri is the second-highest goal-scorer with 72 goals, after Cristiano Ronaldo (99). Messi is third with 70 goals.