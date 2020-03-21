India football skipper Sunil Chhetri picks the IPL franchise he would like to play for

SPORTSTOP NEWS

March 21, 2020
New Delhi

India football team captain Sunil Chhetri is enjoying his self-isolation period pretty well. Like many famous personalities across the globe, Chhetri also started the ‘ask me anything’ session on his Twitter account with #AskChhetri.

During the interactive session on Twitter, Chhetri answered fans question with his own wit and humour. One cricket fan asked Chettri which he would like play for in the cash-rich Indian Premier League (IPL).

‘If you get a chance to play cricket in which IPL franchise would you like to play??? #AskChetri @chetrisunil11,’ A Twitter user asked India’s all-time leading goalscorer.

The India football captain picked his local team Royal Challengers Bangalore for that matter and give the reason that he is a ‘Bangalore boy’.

‘I’m a Bangalore boy. That should answer your question,’ Chhetri replied.

In a fun Question and Answer session on Twitter, Chhetri was asked: “Excluding football, what could you beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi at?”

The record Indian goal-scorer replied tongue in cheek: “I’m strictly assuming they’re really bad at this. I think I could beat both of them at it.”

Among all the active international footballers, Chhetri is the second-highest goal-scorer with 72 goals, after Cristiano Ronaldo (99). Messi is third with 70 goals.

