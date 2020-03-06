India defeat Korea in Fed Cup, moves to the second spot

New Delhi

India defeated Korea 2-1 on Friday in the ongoing Fed Cup Asia/Oceania Group I tournament and as a result of this win, the side has jumped to the second spot in the league standings.

Sania Mirza and Ankita Raina, won the deciding rubber against Korea to lift India to second place in the round-robin league standings at the end of day three.

Mirza ranked 222nd in doubles and Raina (119) took the courts as a pair for the first time in the ongoing tournament, as the tie was evenly poised at 1-1.

India and Korea won a singles rubber each courtesy Rutuja Bhosale and Na-Lae Han, respectively.

Mirza-Raina used all their experience and managed a comfortable straight-sets win 6-4, 6-4 against Na-Lae Han and Na Ri Kim.

Earlier in the match, Indian skipper Vishal Uppal entrusted Rutuja Bhosale and Ankita Raina for the two singles rubbers for the third time in as many outings of the Indian team.

23-year-old Bhosale, playing in India colours for the third time in Fed Cup (previously in 2012 and 2013), rose to the occasion and won a point for India as she defeated Su Jeong Sang 7-5, 6-4. T

This win came a day after Bhosale earned the maiden point of the competition for India in a three-hour-long battle with Akgul Amanmuradova of Uzbekistan on day two.

In the second singles rubber, Ahmedabad born Raina suffered her second defeat of the tournament by the hands of Na-Lae Han 4-6, 0-6.

Later today, India will face Chinese Taipei. The top two nations from the group of six will advance to the play-offs to be played on April 17-18.