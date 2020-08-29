India controlled spread of locust swarms using modern technologies: Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the country has controlled the spread of locust swarms using modern technologies like drones.

His remarks came after he inaugurated the College and Administration Buildings of Rani Lakshmi Bai Central Agricultural University, Jhansi through video conference.

“After 30 years, the Bundelkhand region witnessed locusts attack. More than 10 states were affected due to locusts attack. It was very difficult to control locust attacks with traditional methods. India got rid of locust swarms and controlled it in a scientific way. Had there not been coronavirus, this would have been discussed in media in a very positive manner,” PM Modi said.

“The government purchased modern machines and gave it to districts. Drones and helicopters also used to sprinkle medicines. With all these efforts, India can save farmers from suffering big losses,” he said.

The Prime Minister said it is important to take education related to agriculture and its practical application and explained the benefits of this move.

“It is important to take agricultural education and its practical applications to the school level. Efforts are on to introduce the agricultural subject at middle school level in villages. It has two benefits. One, it will help children in villages to expand their scientific knowledge about farming. Another benefit is, they will be able to impart knowledge about farming and its techniques and trade to their families,” he said.

“It will also encourage the agro enterprise. Under the New Education Policy, necessary reforms have been done in this regard,” he said.

When we talk about self-reliance in agriculture then it is not limited to self-sufficiency in food grains but encompasses self-reliance of the entire economy of the village, Modi said.

He said the aim of self-reliance in agriculture is also making farmers entrepreneurs.

“When farmers and farming move forward like industry, then employment and self-employment opportunities near village will increase,” Modi added.

The Prime Minister highlighted that two central agricultural universities were created in the last six years.

“Six years ago, where there was only one central agricultural university in the country, today three central agricultural universities are functioning in the country. Apart from this, three more national institutes are being established at Mahatma Gandhi Institute for Integrated Farming at IARI-Jharkhand, IARI-Assam and Motihari,” he said.