India Beat All Odds In Coronavirus Fight: PM Modi at World Economic Forum’s Davos Dialogue

New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said despite dire predictions, India beat all odds in the global fight against the coronavirus.

“Last year, in February-March, a lot of experts had said the India will be the worst-affected country, there will be tsunami of cases. They predicted 2 million deaths in the country. But India moved ahead with a proactive public participation,” PM Modi said, addressing the World Economic Forum’s Davos Dialogue.

“Today, India is among countries that have succeeded in saving the maximum lives. The country, which comprises of 18% of the world’s population, has saved the world from disaster by bringing the situation under control.”

PM Modi also said India had launched the world’s biggest vaccination programme. “In just 12 days, India has vaccinated more than 2.3 million healthcare workers,” he said.

“The country, by sending the vaccines to other countries, is saving lives worldwide. Right now, there are just two Made-in-India vaccines. In the coming days, there will be more.”

The Prime Minister outlined steps that his government had taken to cope with the shock of Covid, including ease of doing business and reforms.

“I want to assure the business world that the situation will now change rapidly on the economic front also,” he said during a Q and A session with global CEOs.

India, he said, had focused on reforms, especially incentive based stimulus, even during the coronavirus crisis.

“Even during coronavirus, we fast-tracked structural reforms and stressed on production linked incentive schemes. Despite the pandemic, FDI increased by 13 per cent in India in 2020,” he said.

PM Modi invited global CEOs to invest in India under the Production-linked incentive (PLI) Scheme, saying it was expected to create a products market base worth up to $ 520 billion.

“In these tough times, India has been undertaking its global responsibility from the beginning. When airspace was closed in many countries, India took more than one lakh citizens to other countries and delivered essential medicines to more than 150 countries,” the Prime Minister said.