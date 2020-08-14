Independence Day celebrations will be low-key

In the backdrop of the pandemic, the government held a dress rehearsal for low-key Independence Day celebrations on August 15. The pared down ceremony at Field Marshal Manekshaw Parade Ground will have no cultural programme or aerial flower shower. Instead, 75 corona warriors and 25 citizens, who have recovered from COVID-19, will feature as special invitees.

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa will hoist the flag at 9 a.m. on Saturday. “After hoisting the flag, he will address the people of Karnataka followed by the National Anthem, Nada Geethe, and Raita Geethe. The whole programme will get over in around 45 minutes,” said N. Manjunath Prasad, Commissioner, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) after the dress rehearsal.

The stretch between B.R.V. junction and Kamaraj Road junction on Cubbon Road would be blocked from 8.30 to 10.30 a.m. on Saturday.

Personnel from Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP), Karnataka Industrial Security Force (KISF), Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), civil police, traffic police, women police and mounted police personnel will be part of the parade along with four bands.

However, there will be no parade inspection by the Chief Minister. To ensure adequate social distancing, the guest list has been limited to 500 invitees, including senior officials, defence personnel, elected representatives and Corona Warriors.

680 policemen deployed

The celebrations will be held amidst tight security. “Around 680 police personnel, including 9 DCPs, 14 ACPs and 31 inspectors will be deployed,” said Police Commissioner Kamal Pant.

One Garud Commando Force unit, 10 KSRP platoons and 10 KSRP battalions will be at the venue. Security across the city has been beefed up.