Independence Day celebrated with patriotic fervour

Mangaluru

The 74th Independence Day celebrations were held at Nehru Maidan here on Saturday, with pomp and patriotic fervour.

District in-charge minister Kota Srinivas Poojary hoisted the national flag.

Addressing the gathering, he said, “Our government’s intension is make reach its people friendly schemes to reach to every house. Every individuals should make use of it. Nearly 5 crore people have utilized government schemes such as Ayushman Bharat, Kissan Samman among others. The state government is pro-farmer one led by B S Yediyurappa. We have even started Farmers Crop Survey App 2020-21 which is first-of-its-kind. The government has also stepped in to provide 10,000 jobs in the fisheries department in the state.

“Today, we are hit by coronavirus pandemic and the government has been successful in tackling it in the state under the guidance of the chief minister who took it as a challenge. During the lockdown, we have succeeded in distributing ration and food kits to the public. Even the endowment department provided food to the needy. Moreover, several organisations, social workers, and people representatives came forward to help people during the lockdown by distributing food kits and medicine. We also managed the arrival of interstate and international passengers.

“Rs 2,000 crore has been alloted for Smart City project in Mangaluru. Rs 338 crore has been released and Rs 100 crore worth work has been completed till date.

“District Wenlock hospital has been upgraded spending Rs 5.83 crore. The development of second floor of Lady Goshen hospital has been undertaken which is worth Rs 2.31 crore.

“Under Prime Minister Kissan Samman scheme in the district, 1,35,841 farmers have been credited with Rs 10,000 each which is a total of Rs 137 crore.

“For the new mini Vidhana Soudha construction at new taluk Moodbidiri and Kadaba, Rs 10 crore has been sanctioned out of which Rs 2 crore has been released.

“BC Road Punjalkatte national highway road work has been undertaken. We have decided to take up road work at the earliest in Karkala, Moodbidri and Mangaluru,” he said.

Wenlock hospital, doctors, DHO, police, revenue department, health department, civic workers, SSLC exam achievers and corona warriors were felicitated.

As many as five teams took part in the Independence Day parade led by parade commander MA Upase.

MLAs Vedavyasa Kamath and Dr Bharath Shetty, deputy commissioner Dr Rajendra K V, MP Nalin Kumar Kateel, MLC Prathap Simha Nayak, police commissioner Vikash Kumar, mayor Diwakar and others were present.