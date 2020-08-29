In no hurry to reopen schools: Suresh Kumar

Bengaluru: “We hope that by this month’s end, we might get a clear picture about when the schools can be reopened. Till then, we will not be in a haste to open schools,” said state education minister S Suresh Kumar.

He was speaking after switching on the dashboard conversion centre of the education minister and helpline of this department, Shikshana Vani, at the ‘Shikshakara Sadana’ here.

Kumar asserted that so far there are no clues about when the schools will start functioning. He said that till concrete information is received, there is no haste to open schools. He said that the helpline, ‘Shikshana Vani’ has been setup to solve problems relating to the education department. He stated that helpline and WhatsApp facilities will be available to address grievances apart from a separate toll free number. He said he will personally be monitoring the proper handling of this system.

“The dashboard conversion centre has been set up to give technological touch to the administration processes of our department. Under this system, verification of all issues relating to the department, tracking system of the progress and achievements of individual students – SATS – has been fitted. First preference will be given to those who should have been compulsorily transferred last time and those who should have been transferred being additional teachers. Because this technology-based system, teachers henceforth need not frequent the offices of the block education officer and deputy director of public instruction by disturbing their work. Corruption will also stop, he said.

He noted that teachers of unaided schools are facing lot of problems as schools have not opened on time. “Our department is thinking of helping them in some way. We are collecting data about such teachers and staff of such schools. We are in discussions about the way we can help them,” the minister said, in response to a call made by a teacher at the call centre.

“There is a need to implement the education system as preached by Swami Vivekananda, which has already been approved by UNO and UNESCO. “We have to follow the ideals of Swami Vivekananda to build the country on moral foundation. Education should be spread on the basis of Vivekananda’s ideals,” said Sri Veereshanananda Swamiji of Ramakrishna Vivekanandashram, Tumakuru.

He expressed sadness at the fact that the universities are just issuing certificates without actually inculcating quality and capacity among the students.