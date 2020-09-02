In hope of a beautiful life

Pradivya Nambiar

Happiness is a state of mind often quoted by many. We have a witnessed a world wind of change in 2020. There are myriad changes in every sector in the world, in every home in the world and with every individual presently living.

Problems presenting itself in new avatars. Is the human mind able to conquer the challenges presently looming. The change is groundbreaking for almost everyone, fighting a global pandemic, and learning the values of life and newness among the darkness that shadowed the last few months.

The human brain is a considered a powerhouse. Constant encoding of neurons and rebooting of the system with acceptance of changes around in all spheres of life. The brain also has a magical ability on how it can enhance the tired mind to refresh itself by sending the right signals.

The best way to restructure ones thought process to avoid anxiety, stress or thoughts that engulfs our mind can be altered to a more calm and positive frame through mediation, breathing techniques, exercise, a healthy diet and an over all balanced life style.

In respect to work, personal life or be it family life. We are expected by self and society to be at our best. This is not always the case though. We have downplayed that humans have emotions. We have stressed that being the best is the only solution.

Failure is perceived as a negative, but what if failure was turned around to a positive.

Failure is always a stepping stone if dealt with right.

We need to remember to be kind to those who are not able to reach their goals as fast as another. Encourage them and see the results it delivers. Accept failure as a step to a higher learning. Societal pressures to ace an exam, be the perfect student, have a life plan by the time your 15 or maybe even younger, marriage by a certain age, children these are societal norms compelled by an individual to be followed.

The circle is never ending, societal pressure is always lurking in the subconscious mind. Pushing people into places were they feel tired, unhappy, exhausted and leading up to depression. These effects are seen with different strata of society.

Actors and actresses who have the perfect life on screen or social media, to politicians, CEOs,business men to the lay person, have faced the pressure of a demanding world.

Wouldn’t it be a beautiful world if we were able to give our future generations a more balanced, kind and loving thought process.

Kindness to self, to one another and respecting every earthling and inanimate object around us and especially our planet earth is a requisite for a making of a beautiful world.

Happiness is appreciating every little things that comes our way. Start the morning with gratitude and obeisance for all the blessings we have in abundance and see the transition to a better, happier and beautiful life ahead.