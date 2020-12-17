Imran speaks to Afghan President, calls for reduction in violence

Islamabad

In a phone call with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan called on all sides in the war-torn country for a reduction in violence so as to lead to the long-lasting ceasefire.

Khan made the appeal during call with Ghani on Wednesday, during which the two leaders discussed the progress in the ongoing Afghan peace process and strengthening of Islamabad-Kabul bilateral relations, quoted the Prime Minister’s Office as saying in a statement.

Khan and Ghani spoke at a time when a delegation of the Taliban held talks with Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on the Afghan peace process.

Khan reiterated Pakistan’s steadfast support for the Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process for a political solution to the conflict in Afghanistan, a statement from the prime minister’s said.

In this regard, he welcomed the recent progress in the intra-afghan negotiations in Doha, according to the statement.

The two leaders agreed to continue their engagement for supporting the peace process and enhancing bilateral cooperation.

Wednesday’s call came after Khan last month embarked on as maiden visit to Afghanistan after assuming in office in 2018.

Even during the visit, the Prime Minister reiterated that Pakistan supported an inclusive peace process in Afghanistan and will make all its efforts for peace in the war-torn country.