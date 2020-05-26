ENTERTAINMENTTOP NEWS

Important for singers to be seen: Neha Kakkar

May 26, 2020
Neha Kakkar says singers do get their due credit but stressed that it is important for them to be seen these days.

“Wherever there are singers, they get mentioned whenever the credits come,” Neha said, referring to singers being given credit, but she added: “It has become important to be seen also.”

The “Garmi” hitmaker says singers are not known if they are not visually present.

“When they don’t see you, they don’t know you. So, it has become very important for singers to be seen. As (far as) singer credit (goes), we, of course, get it. Now, social media is very important,” she added.

On the work front, Neha recently featured in a song with rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh titled “Moscow suka”. The number is a mix of Punjabi and Russian languages.

