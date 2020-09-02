IMD issues yellow alert for Bengaluru, thunderstorm warning across state

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday afternoon issued a thunderstorm warning for more than 10 districts in Karnataka mostly in the northern parts. The IMD also issued yellow and orange alerts for many parts of the state including Bengaluru.

For Bengaluru, the agency forecasted low impact water pooling or water logging on roads and low lying areas for the next two days and issued a yellow alert ending September 7 morning.

An alert was issued at 1:30 pm to the Deputy Commissioners of Belagavi, Bagalkot, Vijayapur, Raichur, Dharwad, Haveri,Gadag, Chitradurga, Chikkamagaluru, Tumakuru and Hassan. The IMD said these districts are likely to witnessthunderstorms with lightning accompanied with light to moderate spells of rain and gusty wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph likely in the next three hours.

Orange alert has been issued for he next two days ending on Friday morning for Shivamogga, Chikkamaggaluru and Hassan.

In a forecast on Tuesday, the Karnataka State Disaster Monitoring Centre had said there will be fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rains with isolated heavy rains likely over Bengaluru city limits till Thursday morning.

As part of its daily forecast, IMD on Wednesday said rain/thunderstorms were very likely to occur at most places over South Interior Karnataka; at many places over Coastal Karnataka and North Interior Karnataka.

It also gave a heavy rainfall warning for the next 24 hours. “Very to very heavy rainfall likely to occur at isolated places over South Interior Karnataka, heavy rainfall likely to occur at isolated places over Coastal Karnataka & North Interior Karnataka,” the forecast read.

Southwest monsoon is active over South Interior Karnataka and weak over Coastal Karnataka and North Interior Karnataka.

Rainfall occurred at most places over South Interior Karnataka and over Coastal Karnataka and at a few places over North Interior Karnataka on Tuesday, IMD said.

Only four IMD rainfall recording stations saw heavy rainfall while there were no instances of heavy rainfall or very heavy rainfall in other parts of the state.