I’m fine, observing lockdown: Naseeruddin Shah on hospitalization rumours

IBC News Bureau May 1, 2020
Amid rumours that he was unwell and hospitalised, Naseeruddin Shah has reached out to his fans and thanked them for their concern. Rubbishing the reports of hospitalisation, Shah took to Facebook to reassure everyone about his health.

He wrote, “I thank all those enquiring after my health and reassure them I am fine,” he said. “I’m at home and observing the lockdown. Please don’t believe any rumours,” he added.

The actor’s younger son Vivaan Shah also dismissed rumours about his father’s health. “He’s alright. These are just rumours,” Vivaan said. Reports about Shah’s health started surfacing on social media as the industry was coming to terms with the deaths of Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor.

Rishi Kapoor, aged 67, breathed his last on Thursday in a Mumbai hospital after a two-year-long battle with leukaemia, while Irrfan, 53, passed away on Wednesday due to neuroendocrine tumour, a rare form of cancer.

IBC News Bureau

