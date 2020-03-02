I’m an inactive member of active party: Bangarappa

Bengaluru: Working president of the Janata Dal (Secular) and party candidate from the Shivamogga Constituency in the 2019 general elections, Madhu Bangarappa has finally broken his silence since having lost the election to the BJP’s B Y Raghavendra.

Addressing the media on Monday, he said, “I have heard that there are rumours that I have resigned from the JD(S) party and made up my mind to jump to another political party. Let me clarify that I have not resigned from JD(S), and I have not decided to join another political party. I will not leave the party until the high command insists that I do so, or the party leaders themselves take the decision to remove me from the party. I’m the son of former CM late Bangarappa, who practiced what he said. I will make an announcement before I leave.”

“The party workers have not been taken into confidence. The party creates new leaders but doesn’t make an effort to retain them. The whole system within the party is not in good condition,” he added.

Criticizing the way the erstwhile Congress-JD(S) state coalition government had functioned, he said, “During the coalition government’s regime, the JD(S) leaders did not behave ethically. In the coming days, I will reveal their names. I was really hurt by their conduct and hence I chose to be silent. I’m an ‘inactive’ member of an ‘active’ party.”

Slamming JD(S) MLC Ramesh Gowda and the party high command, Madhu said, “It is very saddening to see that the party high command has given a chance to people like Ramesh Gowda to become a legislator. He is a criminal and such a person should not have become a legislator. He is unfit for such a post. I want to know, who had made him a legislator.”