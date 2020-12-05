IlliralareAlligeHogalare to be screened at two international film festivals

Kannada film IlliralareAlligeHogalare, directed by Girish Kasarvalli, will be screened at the Dhaka International Film Festival and Rome International Festival. The makers had planned to release the movie in cinema halls this year, but due to the pandemic, the release has been pushed to next year. The film was also screened at the Bangalore International Film Festival.

IlliralareAlligeHogalare marked the return of Girish Kasarvalli to direction after a gap of eight years. He had last directed Koormavatara in the year 2012 which won critical acclaim. The director, who celebrated his 70th birthday recently, said that he is happy that the film is getting released at two international film festivals and is keen to release the movie in theatres. The movie is based on the short story Haaline Messe written by lyricist and writer Jayanth Kaikini. The film is about a successful entrepreneur who wants to return to his native village, but due to the prevailing circumstances he is not able to spend his days in his village. The project also has Malatesh, Drushya Kodagu, AradhyaKrishnaprasad and Pavithra in significant roles. S V Shivakumar has produced the movie.