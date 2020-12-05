‘Ignore KanganaRanaut, she is crazy’: Mika Singh

Singer Mika Singh has asked his fans, social media followers, and fellow Punjabis to ignore actor KanganaRanaut, who has jumped into another controversy with her comments on the ongoing farmer protests in north India. Mika’s comments come a day after he expressed his disappointment at Kangana’s stance and suggested that she should stick to acting.

He tweeted, “I request all my punjabi brothers to please calm down. We are not here to focus on @KanganaTeam I do not have any personal issues with @KanganaTeam, she made a mistake and faced the reaction. Even though she hasn’t said sorry she deleted her tweet.”

He continued, “Saada intention hain (our intention is) to support our farmers, so let us focus there. She is crazy, so let her live her life. Beta @KanganaTeam when target soft people like @karanjohar, @RanveerOfficial, @iHrithik or other celebs from Bollywood you get away with it but Puttar ji isstaraf mat aao (Child, don’t mess with us).”

Previously, Mika had said that it is easy to pretend to be a ‘sherni’ on social media, and that Kangana should consider helping feed the needy instead. Mika had written in a tweet that although he considered himself to be a fan of Kangana’s, he was against her comments against an elderly lady who was involved with the protests. Kangana’s comments were roundly criticised by Diljit Dosanjh, Richa Chadha, Swara Bhaskar, and a host of Punjabi celebrities such as Ammy Virk and others.