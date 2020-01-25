If India don’t come for Asia Cup, Pakistan won’t be part of 2021 T20 World Cup: PCB

SPORTSTOP NEWS

Lahore

PCB chief executive Wasim Khan has dismissed reports that Pakistan has given up its hosting rights of the T20 Asia Cup. In fact he has bartered that if the Men in Blue would not turn up for the Asia Cup, then Pakistan could also refuse to participate in the 2021 T20 World Cup slated to be played in India.

After the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) agreed to send its team to Pakistan for a T20I series and two ICC World Test Championship matches in three phases, reports emerged that the Pakistan Cricket Board has given the hosting rights to the September event to Bangladesh.

“It is not the prerogative of the PCB or the ICC to change the host as it was the decision of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC),” Wasim was quoted as saying by The Dawn.

“We are currently considering two venues to host the Asia Cup,” he added. “If India doesn’t come to Pakistan for the Asia Cup, we would also refuse participation in the 2021 T20 World Cup there.”

Last week, it emerged out that BCCI hasn’t budged on its decision of not playing cricket on Pakistani soil, thus resulting in Pakistan losing hosting rights for the Asia Cup.

Pakistan last year welcomed back Test cricket after a long gap when Sri Lanka toured the nation in December. (IANS)

IBC News Bureau

