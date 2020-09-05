If centre gives go ahead, will open schools immediately: Suresh Kumar

Bengaluru

Owing to the corona scare, the current academic year is yet to begin. In order to maintain continuity, currently the classes are held online. Many areas are covered by the concept of door-to-door classes. On campus regular classes are unpredictable as to when it would commence.

Education minister S Suresh Kumar said that the state would open schools as soon as the central government gives green signal, while responding to queries in this regard at Magadi taluk in Ramanagara district.

The education department has said that the syllabus can be covered if 160 days are available including Saturdays. In the past, classes were conducted for 220 days in a year. Even the number of days classes would be held this academic year is unpredictable, he said.

Suresh Kumar also said that the process of teachers’ transfer will begin in a week.

The minister regretted that the students are taught about Columbus and Vasco da Gama but local heroes and things of importance are being forgotten. In an attempt to break free from this tendency, he said that in the state, personalities of great stature and famous places in the respective taluks would be introduced to the students.