IAS Officer Gupta takes over charge as administrator of Bengaluru city

With the five-year term of the present council of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) corporators coming to an end on Thursday, senior IAS officer Gaurav Gupta will take charge as the administer of Bengaluru city. Now, BBMP Commissioner Manjunath Prasad will report to Gupta.

Gupta, presently serving as the Principal Secretary of Commerce and Industry Department, was chosen for the post following a meeting headed by Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, Chief Secretary Vijaya Bhaskar and Additional Chief Secretary Ramanna Reddy on Thursday.

He will hold this post until a new set of corporators are elected again with the BBMP Council polls set to be held by the end of the year. The civic polls have been deferred due to the COVID-19 polls and the delimitation process of BBMP wards. The State Election Commission has so far said that the final voter list will be ready by November-end.

This means the plea of the city corporators led by Mayor Goutham Kumar have been ignored. The corporators of both the ruling BJP and of the opposition parties had demanded that the present term of this Council be extended by six months. Incidentally Leader of Opposition in the Council Abdul Wajid of the Congress had alleged appointing an administrator is illegal and there is no such provision under the Karnataka Municipal Corporations Act.

It may be recalled that Chief Secretary Bhaskar was appointed as the administrator of BBMP in 2015. At that time, Gupta was posted as a Special Commissioner in BBMP. In 2015, the state cabinet had superseded the Council following a report which cited multiple irregularities by senior IAS officer Rajendra Kumar Kataria.

During his stint as the BBMP administrator, Bhaskar had earned the praise of the public due to his regular field visits, spot inspections and his approachable nature. He was also involved in ensuring that penalties from errant contractors were also collected in due time.