I wish I could romance you in every film: Aamir to Kareena

Sharing a new poster from his much-awaited flick ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ on Valentine’s Day, megastar Aamir Khan on Friday said that he wishes he could romance Kareena Kapoor in every film.

The actor shared the poster featuring him and Bebo where she is seen hugging Khan.

The poster featured Khan from the backside with only his turban visible, Kapoor, on the other hand, is seen in enthnic attire.

“Paa lene ki bechaini, aur kho dene ka darr, bas itna sa hi hai, zindagi ka safar (The journey of life is limited to the desire of having you and the fear of losing you),” read Khan’s tweet.

Further wishing her co-star on Valentine’s Day, Khan wrote “#HappyValentinesDay Kareena. I wish I could romance you in every film… comes naturally to me ;-)Love. A.”

The 54-year-old actor, who was last seen in the ‘Thugs of Hindostan, is pairing up with Kareena Kapoor Khan in ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, which happens to be the remake of 1994 American film ‘Forrest Gump’.

The comedy-drama film directed by Advait Chandan and bankrolled by Aamir Khan Productions along with Viacom18 Motion Pictures would mark the third team-up of the 54-year-old actor and Kareena after giving two of the critically appreciated movies — ‘3 idiots’ and ‘Talaash’.

The movie is slated to hit the big screens on December 25, 2020, on the day of Christmas.