I will be seen as an upright cop in Red, says Actor Nivetha Pethuraj

Actor Nivetha Pethuraj is donning a khakhi in her upcoming Sankranthi release Red. A remake of acclaimed Tamil film Thadam, the Telugu version has Ram in a dual role and has Kishore Tirumala donning the director’s hat.

The Mental Madhilo actor is excited about playing a police officer. “I will be seen as an upright cop in Red. In the film, I’ve kept a straight yet serious face and never cracked a smile. However, the character doesn’t require me to perform action sequences, and compared to the original, I got a full-length role of substance,” says Nivetha.

On working with Kishore Tirumala, she says, “Red is my second film with Kishore Tirumala. The minute he offered me this role on the sets of Chitralahari, I had decided I am working in this film. I was impressed not just with the way Kishore had his stuff worked out but pleased for the conviction and clarity he had on this script,” says Nivetha.

The starlet is particular that her character has its own originality. “I haven’t watched Thadam entirely and watched a scene alone because I don’t want to be influenced by it. I am also confident of the directorial abilities of Kishore and agreed to be on board,” adds Nivetha.

Displaying amazing levels of confidence over the film’s success, the 29-year-old actor shares, “I am not feeling nervous. In fact, I am confident about the success of Red. My last release, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, had struck gold at the box office for last Sankranthi, and I hope the sentiment repeats itself for me this year.”