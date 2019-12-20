I want life to surprise me and tell how my wedding story is going to be: Mouni Roy

Actress Mouni Roy rose to fame post her stint on television show Naagin. The show went on to become a TRP buster resulting in Roy’s transition to Hindi movies. Although Mouni made her Bollywood debut in August last year with Akshay Kumar-starrer Gold, she has her kitty filled with one of the most exciting projects, including the multi-starrer superhero drama Brahmastra. Amidst all this, Mouni has donned the hat of a storyteller as well for Amazon’s latest audio platform Audible Suno. On the digital platform, Mouni will be hosting one of the shows which revolves around matrimonial stories.

The show has a “mix bag of wonderful stories,” narrated by Mouni. This is the first time Mouni is lending her voice to such a project where she won’t be emoting through her eyes but her vocal cords. “I was thinking it is going to be a normal talking. It’s not an RJ job but it is also not talking in front of the camera, where you can talk plainly and your eyes do the talking. (So) You have to dramatize a few lines. I learnt how the meaning of a sentence changes completely with just the expressions it is said,” Roy shared. “It was challenging as you don’t know the nuances of it; when to pause where to emphasize.”

While her show features stories from the core of India revolving around marriage, Mouni doesn’t wish any of them to inspire her wedding. “I don’t think you can decide these things,” Mouni replied when asked if she got inspired by of the stories, “When people ask what kind of boys do you want, there’s just no recipe to it. These kinds of things have a way of happening, so (one) can’t regulate them. Say I don’t want any fights in my wedding, (but) do you think there’s an Indian wedding without any fights. (So) These are just hypothetical things.”

When asked how she wants her wedding story to be like, Mouni quickly replied, “I don’t know, I want life to surprise me and tell how my wedding story is going to be. I’m not a hypothetical person.”

This year Mouni saw two of her films hitting the silver screens. A year old in the Hindi film industry, Mouni said that she understands the dynamics of the industry well now. She also confessed that until last year, she was all lost. “This year has been a great and big learning curve for me. It’s been a lot of learning and unlearning as to how to approach the scripts, read the story,” she said. “Last year I was very lost, I was trying to find my way. But now I understand things a little better. I’m talking about the workings, of how you need to be patient. Like when I was working on TV, I used to work for 17-18 days a month. And when I came to movies, suddenly there was a lot of time. Initially I didn’t know what to do what that time (but) now I know in that time you need to work on yourself,” she added.