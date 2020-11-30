I never throw away my clothes: Alia Bhatt

From Student Of The Year (2012) to Kalank (2019), Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt’ career has only grown from strength to strength, and her wardrobe has clearly not fallen behind either. Alia Bhatt- The daughter of Soni Razdan and filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt was first seen in Sangharsh as a child actor, which was released in 1999.

The last few years have stood witness to Alia Bhatt’ meteoric rise from ingénue to one of the best actresses in the film industry, and much like her craft, Alia Bhatt’s wardrobe has evolved since she first appeared in the public eye. Kalank fame Alia Bhatt believes switching up the fashion choices can contribute a lot towards sustainable fashion. The actress Alia Bhatt who is making her debut in Telugu film industry with the movie RRR, which is being helmed by SS Rajamouli, advocates passing on clothes instead of throwing them out as the first step towards the right direction.

RRR actress Alia Bhatt says, “You just have to switch up your choices, it’s as simple as that. You need to pass on the clothes to people instead of throwing them out. That is most basic way to contribute. I never throw away my clothes.”

According to Alia Bhatt, she has been passing on her clothes to her friends since she was young.