I miss the excitement of being on sets: Shanvi

Actress Shanvi Srivastava is known for interactions with her fans that she does on a rather periodic manner. The actress, who has from Mumbai and has also done Telugu cinema, has found a home away from home in the hearts of Kannada audience to such an extent that she has even picked up the language and uses it to interact with her colleagues, fans and the media. Shanvi has been at home in Mumbai and has been busy brushing up on her many hobbies that include cooking, painting and some occasional writing too. She was not seen on a live interaction with her fans for a rather long time and she took time out today to talk to them. In fact, in her live session she confessed how she was actually supposed to be live yesterday, but forgot about it because of the many things that are happening around the world.

While interacting with her fans, Shanvi said, “I miss the excitement of being on the set. It has been so long since I have been at work and I want to be back on the sets. I am happy that work is resuming and I feel things are getting back in pace.”

Shanvi also added how she misses being in Bengaluru with all her friends and asked all her fans for updates about the city. Shanvi also mentioned how has begun to enjoy the many sounds of nature, especially the birds and even stated how she finds the albatross to be her soul bird.