I have the credibility to survive in BJP: Minister B Sriramulu

Mysuru

Social Welfare Minister B Sriramulu on Thursday (November 26) said that he never thought Ramesh Jarkiholi joining the BJP as a setback for him. “Such a thought has never crossed my mind. I have many MLAs with me and I have the support of my community as well. I don’t do politics for the sake of power.”

On his meeting Jarkiholi, Sriramulu said, “Politically, I never meet anyone. Yes, I spoke to him once regarding the Tungabhadra irrigation project. Right from Chamarajanagar to Bidar, people shower me with love. I have the credibility which will keep me in good stead.” Regarding Vijayanagara being made a district, he said, “It was a long-pending demand. Ballari is a big district and it had to be split in the interest of the region. I had also said the decision is left to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa. I think he is going to talk to Somashekar Reddy who is against Vijayanagara as a district. I am also going to convince him.” Reacting to the infighting in the BJP, Sriramulu said, “I think BJP is one unit. After the party came to power, many contested on our party ticket and won. We have told Yediyurappa that those who have won more than five times or more should get a Cabinet berth. Hopefully, he will take the right decision at the right time.” On Maratha Development Board, the minister said there is no politics involved in it. “It is for the improvement of the community, we are planning to set up MDB. Marathas have fought for the country in the past. The community is lagging behind in Belagavi and Bidar regions and hence the decision to set up the MDB.”

Rs 16 crore for Ambedkar Community Centre

Social Welfare Minister B Sriramulu on Thursday (November 26) inspected the work related to Ambedkar Community Centre in Mysuru. The work has been stalled for a very long time for paucity of funds. It is more than a decade since the building is supposed to come up at Devaraja Mohalla.

Sriramulu had a detailed talk with Chamarajanagar Member of Parliament V Srinivas Prasad, MLAs B Harshavardhan, L Nagendra, Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) chairman H V Rajeev and his department officials. Talking to reporters later, he said, “District in-charge Minister S T Somashekar has come to me with a request for Rs 16 crore to complete the project. I shall take up the issue in the Cabinet meeting and do the needful.”

When asked for his comments on Cabinet expansion, Sriramulu opined, “I have nothing to comment. Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and party leaders will take a decision. But for that, I don’t know anything.”