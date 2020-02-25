ENTERTAINMENTTOP NEWS

I have “interesting” onscreen equation with Deepika: Ananya Pandey

IBC News Bureau February 25, 2020
Ananya Panday might be just two films old but she already one of the busiest star kids we have in Bollywood right now. She currently has her hands full with some very interesting projects which include Shakun Batra’s next. Ananya will be seen sharing the screen space with none other than Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi in the untitled film. Ananya, in an interview with a news portal, spilled the beans on her co-stars in the film. According to the young Diva, she knew Siddhant before the film, but working with him on this project is fun. She also expressed her excitement to see Siddhant play a different role in the film.

Talking about Deepika Padukone, Ananya added that even though she’s a superstar, she’s one of the most down to earth and normal celebs she has known and worked with. She also stated that she has an “interesting” onscreen equation with the ‘Padmaavat’ actress.

After wrapping a small schedule of ‘Fighter’, Ananya will reportedly move on to the last schedule of ‘Khaali Peeli’ co-starring Ishaan Khatter. Ananya will start shooting in March for Shakun Batra’s untitled next. The makers are still on the lookout for the fourth lead to pair opposite Ananya Panday.

