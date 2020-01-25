I have gratitude towards South Industry: Tapsee

I have always embraced life. Growing up with the view that half a glass is full, I never thought I was half empty. That’s not to say it wasn’t some unpleasant experience. Bollywood actress Thapasi Pannu says, “I see life above all else in a positive light.” He was speaking at the Indian International Film Festival [EFI] ‘Women in the forefront’.

I always like to be in a positive place. It is this vision that enriches us and our lives. That belief is mine. I am from the middle class. So it has not only taught me to look at life with glorious glasses, but it has saved me the possibility of seeing life through my eyes instead.

Never did I find love or affection. Because of that it has helped me to act in a more appealing way. Many of my characters have been able to relate to certain moments of their lives, and I have spent those moments with real life.

We want to be its hero in all the stories. In the movies, when the protagonist plays the role, half, if he can perform it, why not us.

Thereby we begin to see ourselves, trying to realize the possibilities within us. That is important. Because of this, the protagonist’s films, which are aimed at real life, are successful, and suited for the audience. As for films about a woman, she can bring her character to life.

Southern Cinema I am always indebted to South Indian Cinema. I never see it as a stepping stone to Bollywood. Because it taught me the basics of cinema. From acting on the camera to learning acting. Even the language. For all these reasons, I’m not ready to leave it, and still work there.

Tapasi Pannu had entered the cinema through the Tamil film Adukkalam. Dhanush acted as a hero. She is currently working on another film.