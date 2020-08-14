ENTERTAINMENTTOP NEWS

I-Day photoshoot: Tribute to ‘REAL’ heroes

IBC Office August 14, 2020
VAISHNAVI K V

India is celebrating 73rd Independence Day on Saturday. Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, celebrations all over the nation are kept simple. Here is a Sandalwood beauty who is wishing Independence Day through her ‘tribute’ photoshoot.

Sandalwood’s Milky Beauty, Karunya Ram is showing love and respect towards India through her new photoshoot. Her new Independence Day photoshoot is a tribute to the REAL heroes of India, soldiers and martyrs.

Wearing this patriotic attire, Karunya Ram says, “A lot of freedom fighters have given their lives for our country’s Independence. Soldiers are the real heroes who work day in and out to safeguard the country and citizens. When I was asked to wear this attire which has soldiers and martyrs pictures all over it, it was indeed a huge responsibility for me.”

The dress is a long European Style Coat designed by celebrity designer Laxmi Krishna who has got printed a few pictures of martyrs and soldiers (living legends). Also at the back of the coat, a few patriotic lines are printed, which is very much appealing.

Talking about the shoot, Karunya says, “In this pandemic situation, it is very difficult to shoot outdoor. I had a huge responsibility to carry this outfit with all due respect. As a team, Laxmi Krishna, DOP Satya and Preetham Tangimani cooperated very well.”

Designer Laxmi Krishna talking about the attire says, “It is a very special tribute to all legendary heroes who have served for our country. I have chosen soldiers who had represented Karnataka in many wars. I have used pictures of a few martyrs and also soldiers who are still serving. The dress has pictures of Field Mashal KM Cariappa, Sandeep Unni Krishnan, Col. Jitendra Mohan, Major Aditi Mohan, Maj. Shafeeq Ghori, Lt. Col. PS Ganapathi MVC and many more.”

Recently, a special saree designed by Laxmi Krishna, worn by actress Aditi Preabhudeva had legendary actresses of the Kannada Industry. The pictures from photoshoot were viral all over social media.

 

