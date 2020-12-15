I assure farmers that their welfare is our topmost priority: Modi

Gandhinagar

Launching a scathing attack on the opposition parties for misleading the farmers over the three new agricultural laws, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday reiterated his government’s commitment towards the farmers and said that protecting their interests was its topmost priority. The PM spoke at a host of virtual ceremonies of projects in the Kutch region from Dhordo city in Gujarat on Tuesday.

Modi said, “The present agricultural laws had been the demand of farmers since a long time. Even those who are in the opposition today were supporting these bills earlier when they were in power, but could never take a decision on them and pacified the farmers with false assurances. I once again repeatedly convey to my farmer brothers, that for each and every one of the farmers’ doubts, my government will stand with you. The interests of farmers has been the topmost priority of my government right from day one.”

“It is my government’s intent and honest effort to bring down the farmers agricultural production costs, provide better alternatives to them, increase their income and reduce their difficulties. I firmly believe that the thousands of farmers who have blessed the government all across the country, will reject all the misguidance provided to them,” the Prime Minister added.

Modi said it was his government’s intention to give freedom to the farmers, the freedom experienced by the dairy sector which is associated with agriculture.

“Dairy and fisheries are two sectors growing rapidly in the country, which very few people know. The government’s interference in these sectors is minimal. The Anjar Dairy is the best example of it. When we started it in Kutch, there was very little hope expressed by everyone but I was firm to try it. Now look how the dairy sector has grown. Earlier, for processing milk it was sent to Gandhinagar, but now the milk is processed here and now the dairy capacity will be increased by two lakh litres. Through this new plant, value addition will also be possible for milk products,” the PM added.