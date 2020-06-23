I am trying to do as many courses as i can: Jacqueline Fernandez

The lockdown has surely been a tough time for one and all and everyone has been doing their bit to stay as positive and productive. Jacqueline Fernandez apart from her films, is also known for her positive approach towards life. The actress shares how she is managing work, staying fit, and productive during the lockdown.

In an interview with a leading magazine, Jacqueline shared, “Right now I’m actually quarantined in a farm and was lucky enough to get here right before the lockdown was announced. It’s been good two months but there’s a lot of nature here, there is a lot of good fresh air, animals.”

Talking about her daily activities, Jacqueline added, “So I’ve been horse riding every day, in the morning and in the evening, that’s what I really enjoy doing. I’ve been working out, I’ve been putting a lot of time into yoga and meditation. I’m trying to catch up on reading, it’s something that I find myself procrastinating on. I’m trying to do as many courses as I can. So I’m doing a Hindi course and I’m also doing an editing course which is just helping me make my vlogs and understand the entire process because we’re in quite a situation where I don’t have my team with me so there’s a lot of things I need to do on my own and I’m catching up on my work.”

Talking about how Jacqueline is managing work during the lockdown, the actress stated, “Lucky for us we have zoom now so we can do our conferences and not have to physically be around and in offices to actually get our meetings done. I’m riding and I actually somehow find myself quite busy, it’s great I’m trying to be as productive as possible try to stay sane and that’s possibly the only way for me to do that.”