I am the happiest when I am on set: Janhvi Kapoor

After making her big Bollywood debut with ‘Dhadak’, opposite Ishaan Khatter, there has been no looking back for Janhvi Kapoor. The actress, who is just one film old, has currently has her hands full of interesting projects. Soeaking about her life post ‘Dhadak’ she always dreamt of, Janhvi said, “I dreamt of being in front of the camera. Every time I am on set, it’s more than anything I could have imagined. It’s when I am my most alive and alert. I am the happiest when I am on set. When you are sitting with your director and co-actor working on a scene and you find a moment of honesty, it’s so exhilarating and exciting. Nothing in the world matches to that.”

While talking to an international portal, she added, “I have had days when I have managed only one or two hours of sleep over the span of 3-4 days of shooting days, but I’ve still been glowing and I’ve been happy and energetic. And then, there are days where I’ve had around 10 hours of sleep but I am feeling tired and low.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi will next be seen in ‘Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl’. She also has films like, ‘Roohi Afzana’, ‘Dostana 2’ and ‘Takht’ in her kitty.