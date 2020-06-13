I am ready to press the refresh button for my acting career: Neha Shetty

Currently in institutional quarantine in Bengaluru, the actor is longing to get back home; she talks about her reason to shift to Mumbai and why pursuing a course at New York Film Academy was important to her

It feels good to be back to NammaBaneglauru and I can’t wait to get back to be with my parents for a while,” says Neha Shetty, the Mungaru Male 2 heroine who landed in the city on Friday from Mumbai. The model-turned-actor had shifted her base to Mumbai a couple of years ago. She is currently in institutional quarantined for seven days and is counting the days to be at home and spend time with parents. “Coming from Mumbai to Bengaluru was a hectic journey, but it’s worth it. Compared to Mumbai, Bengaluru is not bad. I am saying this because my friends, who are away from home, are worried about their parents.

I am glad Karnataka has put us in quarantine, and they are taking good care of us. I was telling my mom, ‘It feels like so close, yet so far.’ Countdown has begun to be at my home sweet home,” says Neha.

“Back in Mumbai, I started looking for work and preparing for 2020, when I would start shooting in June-July.

Neha is now planning to look for work in all languages possible. “I will always be part of cinema in whatever way possible. I am looking to be the face of Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam films,” says Neha, who adds that she decided to shift to Mumbai because she always thought as a child that all actors, irrespective of which language they work in, stay in Mumbai. That was in my head, and I want to live the way I had dreamt it,” she reveals.