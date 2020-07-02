I am playing a cop in my next film: Tusshar

Tusshar has made the most of the lockdown by spending some quality time with his four-year-old son Lakshya and now he is looking forward to the announcement of his next film. “My next movie is a thriller and I haven’t announced it yet. Actually, I was going to announce it a few months ago but then the lockdown happened. Now once the lockdown is lifted completely and the Hindi film industry wapaspuritarah se normal hojayegi, then we will, hopefully, announce it. So thoda time haiuskoabhi,” he said.

When asked to share some deets on this, Tusshar added, “All I can say now is that it is a different character for me. This will be the first time that I am doing an out and out thriller where I’m the main protagonist. It is a bit on the grey zone but it’s not a totally dark film. However, it’s not a happy film either. This one is not like the usual comedies everyone has seen me doing. There are lots of characters in the film. I am playing a cop in it and it will take some time for me to announce the name and everything. you will be surprised to see me doing something like that.”