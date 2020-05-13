I am not fasting, only husband does: Priyamani

Actress Priyamani, who keeps juggling between various cities as her profession demands, has been in Mumbai since the day lockdown has been imposed. Talking to a leading daily as part of quarantine diaries, the actress spoke about being at home during Ramadan period and a lot more.

Priyamani said that her husband Mustafa and mother in law are fasting while she and father in law aren’t. “I help his mum in the kitchen. I don’t cook, so, I help her set the table. Especially before their evening namaz, when all of them are praying and ready to break the fast, I set the table and keep everything ready, so all they have to do is come and sit,” she said.

She even added that she is spending family time and is enjoying every single moment staying at home. The whole family is watching movies and web series together, and are re-watching some series all the way again.

“We are even going to the grocery stores every 8-9 days and are staying safe,” she added.

Priyamani was recently seen in The Family Man web series in which she played Manoj Bajpayee’s wife. Also, she is playing the leading lady in Asuran Telugu remake Narappa, and has stepped into the shoes of Manju Warrier.