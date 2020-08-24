“I am hurt but they are my colleagues so let’s forget and work together”: Sonia Gandhi

New Delhi

Sonia Gandhi will continue as interim president of Congress and the election of new party chief will take place as soon as possible, party leader KH Muniyappa said after a crucial meeting of Congress Working Committee (CWC) on Monday.

“Don’t expect any immediate decision today as elections and selection takes time. We have pleaded with her (Sonia Gandhi) to continue till the time we get new party president,” Congress sources said. Sonia Gandhi will remain Congress Interim Chief for few more months, sources said.

“There were some concerns for the betterment of the organisation, wrote letter to convey those. Have full faith in the leadership of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi”, said Congress leaders who wrote to Sonia Gandhi over party leadership in CWC.

How it started?

The crisis within Congress came out in open after over 20 senior leaders of the party reportedly wrote a letter to the party chief Sonia Gandhi asking for “sweeping changes”. Who are these leaders?

LoP in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad; Five fomer CMs including Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Prithviraj Chavan; AICC office bearers and CWC members, including Mukul Wasnik and Jitin Prasada, former Union Ministers, including Bhupinder Singh Hooda, M Veerappa Moily, Prithviraj Chavan, PJ Kurian, Ajay Singh, Renuka Chaudhary and Milind Deora.

Former PCC chiefs Raj Babbar (UP), Arvinder Singh Lovely (Delhi) and Kaul Singh Thakur (Himachal) are also part of the letter which has been signed by current Bihar campaign chief Akhilesh Prasad Singh, former Haryana Speaker Kuldeep Sharma and former Delhi Speaker Yoganand Shastri.

Who said what?

A lot of things were said, and a lot of opinions were expressed during the Congress Working Committee meeting today. Here’s a round up of what the senior leaders of the party had to say about the unprecedented crisis facing the grand old party:

Sonia Gandhi: In her opening remarks at the meeting, called in the wake of a section of leaders seeking a “full time and visible” Congress president, Sonia Gandhi made the offer to quit saying she had given a detailed reply on the issue to AICC general secretary K C Venugopal.

Rahul Gandhi: According to reports, the former party chief questioned the timing of the letter by a section of the party and attacked them for going public against the leadership, saying differences needed to be discussed in party platforms and not the media. In his brief moving intervention at the CWC, Rahul Gandhi is learnt to have said why that timing was chosen to send the letter when Sonia Gandhi was in hospital and the party was fighting the BJP in Rajasthan, insinuating that such a letter at the time would help the BJP, according to reports.

Manmohan Singh: The former Prime Minister asked Gandhi to continue as the party’s president until a full session of All India Congress Committee is convened and process of scouting for a new president could begin. He also called the letter “unfortunate”.

Signatories include Kapil Sibal, Shashi Tharoor, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Prithviraj Chavan, Vivek Tankha and Anand Sharma. The letter stressed that the Gandhis will always be an integral part of a “collective leadership”.