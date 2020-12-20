I am glad that I have moved away from an unhealthy lifestyle: Saiee M Manjrekar

Saiee M Manjrekar has started shooting for her upcoming film Major, which is a tribute to Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, who sacrificed his life in the line of duty during the 26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai. However, before she got back on the shooting floor, she had to lose the excess weight that she had piled on during the lockdown.

“Within two months of the lockdown, I put on a lot of weight as I had developed irregular eating habits and quit working out,” recalls Saiee. The young actress, who made her debut with Dabangg 3 last year, adds, “Fitness, for me, is when you look at yourself in the mirror and feel happy with what you see. So, I decided to get my act together and started with a new diet plan. I also changed my sleep pattern. I used to be up till late in the night and would snack at midnight. We had stocked up on chips, chocolates and other such junk snacks, and I would often end up eating those. I requested my parents to lock away the junk food, and so they replaced it with healthy stuff overnight.”

Saiee turned to a cousin for help to knock off the extra kilos. “Since gyms were shut, I requested my cousin, who’s a fitness trainer, to coach me at home. Working out is a different experience when someone you know is training you. My cousin and I would do crazy stuff like dance during the workout or take mini-breaks,” she recalls.

The actress had put on around four kgs, but is happy to have lost a lot more than that. “I lost eight kgs by weight training four times a week and doing cardio once a week. Apart from the routine workout every evening, I have started doing activities like a bit of mixed martial arts, dance, brisk-walking or cycling. I am glad that I have moved away from the unhealthy lifestyle that I had got used to,” she signs off.