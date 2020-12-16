I am eager to explore different roles: Tamannaah

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia who has scored some of the biggest blockbusters in the Telugu film industry recently revealed on a talk show about her future plans. The Baahubali actress, who has been a part of the industry for 15 years said that she wants to explore different characters and begin a new phase in her career.

During a talk show, the actress revealed how she wants women in the spotlight. She said, “I believe that there must be a purpose to the work we do. I want to try different things and do roles that I have never done before,” adding, “In the last 15 years, cinema has evolved a lot and I want to explore roles on OTT platforms. I have already signed a few projects for OTT and I will also be hosting shows where women steal the spotlight. I want to prove how strong women are mentally.”

Tamannaah also said that when people refer to her as the ‘Milky Beauty’, she doesn’t like it even though people mean it as a compliment with good intention. She said, “I do not know why there is this obsession with fair skin in our country. People should understand that calling someone milky just because of their skin colour is all the things that is wrong with our society.”

On the professional front, she is currently busy with Seetimaarr with Gopichand. She is also playing a lead role in GurtundaSeethakalam alongside Satyadev. The movie is a Telugu remake of Kannada blockbuster Love Mocktail.