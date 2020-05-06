“I Am Available For Father Roles!”: Karan Johar

There is an offer to all the “risk-taking” casting directors! Ace filmmaker Karan Johar on Tuesday said that he is available to play “father roles.”

“I know my acting stint was scarier than the current virus but there is no harm in hoping for a second chance!” the 48 year-old director wrote on Instagram.

Sharing a selfie with his signature pout and with some visible grey hair, the director further wrote, “So to all enterprising casting directors, to all risk-taking filmmakers, to critics with a high threshold of pain and to easy to please audiences I have an announcement to make!!!!”

“I AM AVAILABLE FOR FATHER ROLES!,” he added.

Wrapping up the post on a funny note, the ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ director also said that: “at 48 with a poor track record I promise I can’t afford to be choosy.”

The hilarious post grabbed several Bollywood celebrities’ attention, who took to the comment sections to share their thoughts about the offer.

“Mere pet pe kyon laat mar rahe ho sir ..,” wrote actor Anil Kapoor. Meanwhile, actor Kriti Sanon noted: “Father with the perfect pout!”

On the other hand, actor Shilpa Shetty is quite “liking” the director’s new look.

“Actually liking this look on you @karanjohar,” Shilpa wrote in the captions.