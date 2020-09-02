I alerted government about steps to crush drugs: Yogish Bhat

Mangaluru

Former deputy speaker of the state assembly and BJP leader N Yogish Bhat, recalled in an interview with a newspaper that he had, through a detailed report submitted to the government eight years ago, alerted the government and the police department about the gravity of the drugs mafia, how it was operating, and also about steps needed to be taken by the police department to snuff out the drugs cartel.

He said that when he was the assembly deputy speaker, he used to get many applications on different issues including drugs. “Several college lectures had drawn my attention to the changes in the attitude and behaviour of certain students. Two lecturers from Mangaluru had given written complaints. I took them seriously, and decided to call a meeting of officials and to recommend steps to address drugs abuse,” he stated.

He said that a meeting of high ranking officials of the police and other departments had been held at the office of the deputy commissioner in the city in 2012 and the chief secretary of the state had also taken part. He said in addition to collecting information, he also had got in touch with psychiatrists and obtained details of cases relating to getting rid of drug addiction.

“I tabled a detailed report in the state assembly containing about 17 points. Initially the government initiated some steps but with passage of time, the issue lost importance and enough steps were not taken,” he stated.

Bhat said that drugs menace is as dangerous and deadly as terrorism and fake currency racket. “There is an influential mafia behind it, which is driven by the aim of making the young generation inactive. The money generated from drugs is used for anti-social acts. A large scale operation is needed to address the issue,” he asserted.