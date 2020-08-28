Hurricane Laura leaves six dead in Louisiana but causes less damage

LAKE CHARLES (US):

At least six people were killed by Hurricane Laura in Louisiana and search teams may find more victims, but the governor said Thursday that the most powerful storm to make landfall in the US state in living memory did not cause the “catastrophic” damage that had been feared.

“We have a lot to be thankful for. It is clear that we did not sustain and suffer the absolute catastrophic damage that we thought was likely based on the forecast we had last night,” Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards said at a press conference.

“But we have sustained a tremendous amount of damage,” he said, and thousands of residents of the southern state have had their “lives turned upside down.” Hurricane Laura struck the coast of Louisiana early Thursday as a Category 4 storm — the second-highest on the wind scale. It has since been downgraded to a tropical storm.

Hurricane Katrina, which left 1,800 people dead in 2005, was a Category 3 storm when it made landfall. Only one storm has made landfall in Louisiana with wind speeds as high as Laura — the Last Island hurricane of 1856, which left hundreds dead.

The Louisiana health department reported there had been six storm-related deaths. According to Edwards, four of them were “related to trees falling on residences.”

Of the other two deaths, health authorities said, one man died of carbon monoxide poisoning from a generator in his house, and another man drowned when the boat he was in sank during the storm. “I’m concerned that as we continue to go out and do primary and secondary search and rescue, we’re going to find more fatalities. I hope not and pray not,” Edwards said.

He said there were about 600,000 power outages across the state and water services had also suffered some damage. “We have a lot of work to do,” he said. Edwards also said residents living near a chemical plant near Lake Charles where there was a chlorine gas fire had been told to shelter in place.

– ‘We thought we were safe’ –

The governor said storm surge “did not materialize to the degree that it had been forecasted” — although it may have reached as high as 15 feet in some places. The National Hurricane Center had warned of “unsurvivable” storm surge of up to 20 feet, and evacuation orders had been issued for hundreds of thousands of Louisiana and Texas residents.

In Lake Charles, most of the windows of the Capitol One Bank Tower skyscraper were blown out by ferocious gusts that also uprooted trees, power pylons and road signs. Emergency responders, as well as the National Guard and state wildlife law enforcement officers were helping to evacuate people who had been in Laura’s path.