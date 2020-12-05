Hundreds of doctors on COVID duty not paid for last three months

Despite the state governments praising corona warriors and promising to ensure that they are not inconvenienced in any way, there is no end in sight to their plight.

Hundreds of Senior Resident doctors working in Karnataka government-run hospitals and medical colleges have been unpaid for the past three months. At least 800 staff from the government-run colleges were put on compulsory COVID duty across rural areas of the state.

Of them, 650 doctors have claimed they haven’t received monthly salaries since September. The corona warriors say they are now grappling with serious financial crunch.

Other doctors said they are borrowing money from their families and relatives to run their expenses despite having a job. The doctors said they have just got false assurances from the government.

“There are doctors who are borrowing from their families. But unfortunately, there are families who are dependent on these doctors. I don’t know how they are coping now. Some of the doctors have their educational loans to pay. So, it’s becoming really difficult. We have approached the authorities many times and they are just giving assurances,” said Dr Salman, a Senior Resident doctor.