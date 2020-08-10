Huge nation flag for Kargil soldiers

The Vastraphara Bharat Charitable Trust has come forward to showcase the huge national flag and show in Kargil in honor of Indian soldiers. The Trust has appealed to the public to contribute to this good work.

“We intend to set up a huge flag with the intention of paying homage to the country – Indian soldiers. The 60X90-foot (5,400-square-foot) flag will be built,” said the trustee, founder of the trust. Vinod Kumar said.

“Without the cooperation of the public, such a huge flag would not be possible. But, because of the corona situation, it is not possible to add more people. We arrange ourselves to go to town one day, stay in a certain place, and sew the flag. Interested people can come and flag the flag.

‘The flag is set for the night of ’14. The Chief Minister is requested to pay homage to the flag that day. After that, the folded flag will be displayed in all districts and taluks of the state. ”

‘After being displayed in the state, the flag is carried to Kargil. Nearly 600 warriors will be asked to hold the flag on the next Diwali. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be invited to the event, ”he said.

‘The flag cost ₹ 2 lakh. But it takes up to ₹ 50 lakh to take it to Cargill. Donations can be made to those who come to sew the flag. But, this is not mandatory. This is aimed at promoting nationalism in children.